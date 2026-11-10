Deputies fatally shoot man accused of stabbing woman inside Jupiter-area apartment, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man early Tuesday after forcing their way into a Jupiter-area apartment and finding him attacking a woman with a knife, according to PBSO. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

WATCH: PBSO Reveals New Details in Deadly Jupiter-Area Shooting

PBSO reveals new details in deadly Jupiter-area shooting

The deadly deputy-involved shooting happened in the 6500 block of Jupiter Gardens Boulevard after a series of 911 calls that began more than an hour before deputies entered the apartment, PBSO Chief Deputy Bobby Allen said during a Tuesday news conference.

The man who was killed had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon. PBSO said his identity had not yet been officially confirmed.

PBSO details series of 911 calls

According to Allen, the incident started with a 911 hang-up call at 12:14 a.m. Deputies received another call at 12:19 a.m., followed by additional communication with the residence.

Deputies later went to the apartment to conduct a welfare check after another call came in, Allen said. They knocked and walked around the residence but did not hear or see anything that appeared out of the ordinary.

The situation changed after another call at 1:39 a.m.

"We received another call for service, and they can hear the victim is whispering that her boyfriend was holding her at knife point," Allen said.

PBSO said the woman told a communications officer that she had been sexually battered earlier that night and was hiding inside a bathroom.

"At 1:41 a.m., the victim tells our operator that she is hiding in the bathroom, and the suspect was in the bedroom," Allen said.

WATCH BELOW: PBSO Chief Deputy Bobby Allen gives update on deputy-involved shooting

PBSO gives update on knife-wielding man killed in deputy-involved shooting

Deputies force their way inside

PBSO said deputies arrived minutes later and eventually forced their way into the residence after hearing screaming.

Inside, Allen said deputies encountered the man on top of the woman with a knife.

"They find the suspect on top of the victim with a knife, trying, attempting to stab her," Allen said.

According to PBSO, deputies initially tried to physically intervene but were unable to stop the attack.

Two deputies then fired their weapons, killing the man, PBSO said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say she is expected to survive.

"They didn't hesitate. They didn't wait. They took immediate action and saved a life," Allen said.

Nearby workers react to large law enforcement presence

Aria Procko, who works near the Jupiter Gardens apartment complex, arrived Tuesday morning to find a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

She said customers were surprised to see the scene near Indiantown Road.

"They thought we were closed. They thought something happened here," Procko said. "Most of them are from here, so they were like, 'This doesn't happen.'"

FDLE reviewing deputy-involved shooting

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. Representatives from the State Attorney's Office are involved in the review, authorities said.

The two deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, according to PBSO.

Authorities had not released the man's name.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

