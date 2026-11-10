Knife-wielding man killed in deputy-involved shooting in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) responded to a domestic disturbance in unincorporated Jupiter early Tuesday morning that ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

According to PBSO, deputies responded around 1:39 a.m. to the 6500 block of Jupiter Gardens Boulevard, where they found the man attacking a woman with a knife. A deputy then shot the knife-wielding suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with PBSO's Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.