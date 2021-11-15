Watch
Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang deported to China 2 years after serving prison sentence

ICE says Chinese businesswoman deported after receiving order from judge
Yujing Zhang has been deported to China, more than two years after serving her sentence for trespassing on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 15, 2021
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported Yujing Zhang on Sunday after a "final order of removal from an immigration judge," ICE spokesman Nestor Iglesias told WPTV.

Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her sentence. But immigration officials had been holding her at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term, mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang, who was convicted in 2019, filed a petition for habeas corpus last year, writing that she wasn't sure when she was going to be released.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 was the first to report on Zhang's charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.