State Rep. Debra Tendrich plans meeting with Lantana Airport after latest plane crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We are tracking new details after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Lantana Airport on Monday.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane experienced some sort of issue shortly after taking off and then began to fall, striking a tree on Lake Osborne Drive and then a vehicle.

The Orlican M-8 Eagle also damaged a park fence and came to final rest just off the road.

On Tuesday, we spoke to nearby residents and a state representative about the latest plane crash connected to this airport.

The Lantana airport, located just south of John Prince Park, has been in operation since the 1940s. Since then, homes and businesses have been built around the airport.

Monday's crash in Lake Osborne Estates seems to only confirm the fears and worries that residents have felt for a long time.

"You never know what's going to happen next, and then they keep adding layers and layers of aeronautical activity," resident Bob Coakley said.

Coakley can see the airport from his front window.

The latest plane crash caught the attention of state Rep. Debra Tendrich, D-Lake Worth.

"I'm going to have a meeting with the airport in just a few weeks, and we're gathering questions and concerns from the residents," Tendrich said.

The county-run airport operates like many others of its size. It doesn't have a control tower. It doesn't have landing fees, and it has a steady stream of traffic from private pilots and flight schools.

"What oversight is there for (residents') safety," Tendrich said. "That's some of the questions that they want answered with the increase of population and traffic. What action plan is there going to be moving forward to improve the safety for the residents?"

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and flight instructor, said airports rarely make good neighbors.

"There's a noise problem, the nuisance of noise, the associated danger of aircraft flying overhead, and the only solution to that is to separate the two," Katz said.

At this point, the airport is not going anywhere and is well ingrained in local aviation, but its future is now the subject of much discussion.