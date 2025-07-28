Small plane collides with vehicle near Lantana Airport; 7 hospitalized, roads closed

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — At approximately 4:30, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) was dispatched to a reported airplane incident at the 3800 block of Lake Osborne Drive near Cochran Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found that a small, single-engine airplane had crashed onto a sidewalk. PBCFR says there was no fire and no large fuel leak.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement, identifying the aircraft as an Orlican M8 Eagle.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Ange Touissant is reporting live from the scene

Small plane collides with vehicle near Lantana Airport; 7 hospitalized

Before hitting the ground, the plane skimmed the top of a passenger vehicle.

Two people were on board the plane and five were inside the car at the time of the crash. All seven individuals had exited prior to the arrival of first responders and all of them were transported to local hospitals.

Two patients were classified as trauma alerts, while the remaining five were taken in for evaluation as a precaution, according to PBCFR.

It is currently unclear whether the plane was departing from or approaching the nearby Lantana Airport.

Officials say the car sustained minor damage to the roof, but the front of the aircraft was described as “completely demolished.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The investigation has been turned over to Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. The FAA is responding to the scene.

At this time, High Ridge Road is closed through Cochran Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.