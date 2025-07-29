Report identifies passengers in plane, vehicle after crash near Lantana Airport

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) has released details of the small plane crash that sent seven people to the hospital.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to the scene of the incident in the 3800 block of Lake Osborne Drive. A single-engine plane, identified by the FAA as an Orlican M8 Eagle, had skimmed the top of a vehicle before crashing on the sidewalk.

Small plane collides with vehicle near Lantana Airport; 7 hospitalized

Two people were in the plane, according to investigators, and five people were in a 2020 Toyota Camry. The report states that according to witness accounts, the plane had just taken off from Lantana Airport and was traveling east, but made a northern turn as it began to have issues.

As the plane fell, it first hit a tree at 3820 Lake Osborne Dr., then hit the vehicle traveling east on Lake Osborne Dr. It then struck the ground, damaging fencing, before coming to a stop on the sidewalk.

The pilot and passenger were initially listed as trauma alerts, though this report states they suffered minor injuries. They were identified as Duncan MacLaren, 29, of Delray Beach and Thomas Peters, 51, of Aruba.

The five people in the vehicle had minor injuries. They were identified as Anita Cardenas, 46; Julisa Domingo Cardenas, 26; Maria Domingo Cardenas, 24; Jose Domingo Cardenas, 11; and Anthony Domingo Cardenas, 8, all of Greenacres.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told WPTV it will not be traveling to the scene, but the wreckage will be collected and taken to Jacksonville for further examination.