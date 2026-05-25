South Florida National Cemetery draws hundreds for Memorial Day ceremony

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people on Monday paid their respects to our service men and women who are laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

WPTV morning anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim emceed the 20th annual Memorial Day Ceremony, which was filled with touching tributes.

Wreaths were placed to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Veterans and family members from all eras attended with their families.

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The keynote speaker was Matt Eversmann, an Army Ranger, who served in Somalia in support of Operation Gothic Serpent, which was made famous by the best-selling book and movie "Black Hawk Down."

"We are here on the shoulders of giants who have gone before us," Eversmann said. "We've got these great men and women who are doing it for us today, and we'll always be here to welcome them home. To our Gold Star families, we love you."

Many followed up the ceremony by visiting their family or friends' grave markers.

There are more than 45,000 veterans and their family members laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery.