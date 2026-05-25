Port St. Lucie residents gather to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Communities across the Treasure Coast gathered Monday to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.

In Port St. Lucie, dozens came together at Veterans Memorial Park for the city's annual Memorial Day ceremony featuring patriotic music, a rifle salute, the sounding of taps, and reflections from veterans and local leaders.

Veterans in attendance said the day serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

"All of us who have been in service have lost friends, I lost somebody I grew up with in high school, so it's just a day to remember those lost souls," Roy Bailey said.

The ceremony also included performances by the Port St. Lucie Community Band and honored those who never made it home.