Jupiter honors fallen service members at Memorial Day ceremony

JUPITER, Fla. — Dozens gathered Monday morning at Jupiter Town Hall to honor the service and sacrifice of those who never made it home.

The Jupiter High School Choir performed the Armed Forces Medley — honoring each branch of service — as community members stood, flags in hand, in remembrance of those who gave their lives.

Those in attendance honored service members who left behind parents and children, and gave their lives in service of something greater than themselves.

Mayor Jim Kuretski reflected on the meaning of the day.

"Today is really a solemn event — and I'm grateful for everyone who turned out in the community to reflect upon loved ones who gave their lives for us and the freedoms we yield today," Kuretski said.

One of the ceremony's most emotional moments was the annual reading of the names of fallen service members etched into the town's Veterans Memorial through its Memorial Brick Program.

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