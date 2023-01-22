Watch Now
Suspicious substance found in employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters

Entrances blocked as bomb squad, hazmat teams test substance
Hazmat at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, Jan. 22, 2023
Briana Nespral/WPTV
Hazardous materials teams from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue can be seen outside the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, Jan. 22, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Hazmat at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, Jan. 22, 2023
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 10:49:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The bomb squad has been called to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters after an unknown substance was discovered in the employee parking lot, a spokeswoman told WPTV.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left propaganda and small bags with some sort of substance inside on three to four vehicles in the employee parking lot.

She said all entrances have been blocked off while the bomb squad and hazardous materials teams from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue test the substance.

Barbera said there is no threat to the public at this time.

PBSO's headquarters on Gun Club Road is also home to the county's main jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

