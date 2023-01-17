Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

Police spokesman says incident tied to investigation in Boca Raton
Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Messages on AT&T Building in West Palm Beach.JPG
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 20:22:39-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.

Police say a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia to show words and the image around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Jachles, a police spokesman, said the men confronted were not cooperative. It is unclear if they will face charges.

"This is a welcoming, this is a diverse city," Jachles said. "But we have no place for that. We don't welcome them, those types of messages."

On Sunday, Boca Raton community members say packages with disturbing messages and pellets were thrown into their yard.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones