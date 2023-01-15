Watch Now
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton

Witnesses say a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 15, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism.

Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways and front yards in some city neighborhoods on Saturday.

Some of the neighborhoods that were targeted are located between two very busy streets— Dixie Highway and U.S. Route 1.

This incident comes as the Anti-Defamation League reports an increase of antisemitic incidents in South Florida.

WPTV blurred out the message contained in the packet, that were inserted in zip-lock bags that were also filled with what appear to be pellets.

Antisemitic flyer in Boca Raton, April 20, 2022
This antisemitic flyer was found outside of a Boca Raton home on April 20, 2022.

RELATED: Antisemitic flyers found outside Boca Raton homes

One neighbor said he heard someone yelling something from a pickup that passed late this afternoon. A little later he went outside and saw the packets at every home on his side street.

Another neighbor posted on social media that his 7-year-old daughter found the packet at the edge of the family driveway.

A Boca Raton police public information officer told WPTV, the department is investigating the case and that “numerous homes had the packets left on their property.”

The officer added that there’s no evidence that the pellets in the packets are toxic, however concerned neighbors warn they are being cautious and telling those who receive them not to open them.

