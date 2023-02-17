Palm Beach County man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 homicide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after killing a 20-year-old man near Greenacres in 2019.

Alex Senelus, now 27, was sentenced Thursday for the killing of Dylan Langel.

The murder occurred at the intersection of Edgecliff Avenue and Lantana Road on July 9, 2019.

Senelus was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm, along with other charges, and will not be eligible for parole,

He was arrested a few weeks after the shooting occurred nearly four years ago.