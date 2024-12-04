Palm Beach County deputy's firearm accidentally discharges inside restroom at South Florida Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy's firearm accidentally discharged at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, a female deputy was inside a restroom at the iTHINK Amphitheatre and removed her duty belt. This caused her gun to hit the ground and discharge.

Another woman who was inside the bathroom a few stalls down was struck with a fragment. However, the person hit by the fragment did not need medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office did not share any other details on the incident.

Law enforcement from across the area were at the fairgrounds on Tuesday for a public memorial to pay their respects to three Palm Beach County deputies killed in a Nov. 21 crash.