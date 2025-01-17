Mother and son hit by SUV at Adrenaline Entertainment Center have long road to recovery

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Alison Park and her 5-year-old son were walking across the parking lot when a driver failed to see them, hit them, and then ran them over.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at the parking lot across from Adrenaline Entertainment Center on Lake Worth Road on Jan. 11.

John Park says his wife Alison and their son were leaving a friend’s birthday party. Moments later, he received a call he never imagined.

“I rushed to the hospital, and it was the worst drive of my life,” shared Park.

The mother and son were left with severe injuries after they were hit and ran over by a Ford SUV. Now in St. Mary’s ICU, Alison is facing a broken leg, pelvis and has more surgeries to come.

“My wife is in more pain than she’s ever been in her life. She said it’s way worse than childbirth,” shared Park. “She can’t stand on her own, she can’t get out of bed. I mean, I have to sit there when they’re trying to watch her do PT and she screams.”

Their son has about 100 stitches on his head and John says these injuries are far from over.

“It seems like more stuff is coming up each day now,” stated Park.

Their son is now home recovering. With time off work, medical expenses and rehabilitation, John is taking any support to help his wife, son and their 2-year-old daughter stay afloat. Alison's best friend started a GoFundMe for the family to ease expenses.

“Hug your children, your family, loved one. My son’s my best friend," stated Park. "Like I said, I was texting my wife and then two minutes later I get a call. It happened that quick. Cherish it.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing. As of now, there are no criminal charges pending for the driver.

Ryan P. Ingraham is a partner at the law firm McLaughlin & Stern LLP. He’s now working with the Park family and sent a statement: