Mother and son hit, run over by car in front of Adrenaline Entertainment Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old mother and her 5-year-old son have been seriously injured after getting hit and run over by a car in a parking lot Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a Ford SUV was driving northbound through the parking lot in front of Adrenaline Entertainment Center, 7645 Lake Worth Road, when the woman and child were walking southbound across the crosswalk.

Failing to notice the two pedestrians, the driver turned left and hit them, knocking them into the roadway before running them over.

The mother and her son were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.