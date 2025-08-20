‘It’s a nightmare’: drivers brace for traffic from railroad closures in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Floridians are no strangers to heavy traffic. But we've learned more construction is on the way. Florida East Coast Rail says it's preparing to do repairs to some railways this week. I've been speaking with drivers in the area, and they are not happy.

As rush hour traffic flows along A1A, drivers are already frustrated.

“It’s already crazy,” said driver Alex Athineos.

“Oh, god, it's terrible,” added Chris Fuller, another driver.

“Easy to say you're not too excited about it,” asked WPTV News reporter Michael Hoffman.

“Not at all,” answered Athineos.

And for those trying to run a business, like Alex D’Angelo with Ah Beetz Pizza on Northlake Boulevard, it’s even harder.

“It's a nightmare, said D’Angelo. “People already have anxiety driving through the detour, not really knowing where to go, not knowing how to handle it. The last thing they're going to want to do is go into a local business and give them money, so they're just going to get out of the area as fast as possible.

At Donald Ross and A1A in Jupiter, we’ll see the first closure -- starting on August 20 at 6 PM. County officials tell WPTV detour routes will reroute drivers via Indiantown Road, Military Trail and PGA Blvd.

County officials say eastbound Lane closures will start from Central Boulevard to Military Trail. Westbound lane closures will start from Bears Club Drive. Northbound left turn lane closure and southbound right turn lane closure on Alternate A1A. Police Officers will be controlling traffic.

The next closure will happen at Northlake Boulevard and A1A from August 23 through August 26. Traffic will be detoured via Alternate A1A, Military Trail, PGA Boulevard, Congress Avenue, Blue Heron and Broadway.

Eastbound lane closures will start from Macarthur Blvd to Old Dixie Highway. Westbound lane closures will start from Flagler Boulevard to Alternate A1A. Northbound right lane and right turn lane closure on Old Dixie Highway with police officers controlling traffic. Northbound left turn lane closure on 10th Street. Southbound right turn lane closure on Alternate A1A.

And the last closure will happen along Burns Road and A1A from August 26 through August 28. We’re still working to find the approved detours for this closure.

All closures will start at 6 p.m., ending at midnight.

