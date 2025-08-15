Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Railway crossing improvements in Palm Beach Gardens will close these roads

Traffic on Donald Ross Road, Northlake Boulevard and Burns Road to be affected
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Drivers should be aware of some upcoming road closures that may impact their commute.

The city of Palm Beach Gardens announced Friday that the Florida East Coast Railway is planning closures to improve railway crossings.

The following locations and times for the closures are as follows:

• Donald Ross Road will have a full closure from 6 p.m. Aug. 20 through midnight on Aug. 23
• Northlake Boulevard will have a full closure from 6 p.m. Aug. 23 through midnight on Aug. 26
• Burns Road will have a full closure from 6 p.m. Aug. 26 through midnight on Aug. 28

The city said information on detour routes is still being finalized.

