Eye doctor accused of ex-wife's murder in Palm Beach County owed her $285,000, investigators say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Stuart eye doctor accused of killing his ex-wife last week reportedly told her he'd thought about killing his first ex-wife after their divorce.

Richard Seith, 53, was arrested on Friday evening at his home in Jensen Beach, and is facing a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting 54-year-old Cynthia Sciarrone outside her residence at Lucerne Greens Condominiums on July 14.

The arrest report states Sciarrone was found face down on the sidewalk along Lucerne Lakes Boulevard on July 15, with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was dressed in her flight attendant uniform and a suitcase was located nearby; she was reportedly arriving home from work.

Dash cam video from Sciarrone's car reportedly shows her being shot at around 11:47 p.m. on July 14, though the shooter is just out of frame. License plate readers captured Seith's orange Jeep Wrangler in the area that night. A witness told investigators he had also seen Seith's Jeep in the community's parking lot before the night of the shooting.

Investigators say that Seith and Sciarrone had finalized their divorce on May 5, 2025, and that as part of the divorce, Seith owed Sciarrone a total of $285,000 for the mortgage on the residence at Lucerne Greens, which Sciarrone received in the divorce.

Investigators interviewed a second witness — a former girlfriend— who had filed a petition for injunction for protection against stalking against Seith. The report states that Seith met the witness on Match.com in 2014, and though a relationship didn't work out, she became good friends with Sciarrone after she and Seith were married in 2018.

She said Sciarrone confided in her about emotional, physical and psychological abuse in the marriage, as well as Seith coercing Sciarrone into having sex with other partners, or "swinging." The report also states that Seith told Sciarrone that he had gotten professional help when he'd thought about killing his first ex-wife after their divorce.

The report states Sciarrone was working at Seith's medical practice but then began the process of becoming a flight attendant to be more financially independent. In 2023, while working her job as a Spirit Airlines flight attendant, the second witness says Seith would often drive by her residence to see if Sciarrone was staying there. The witness reported that in July 2024, she came home to a shattered bedroom window. Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered a bullet hole in the Stuart home.

Deputies stopped Seith that day after spotting his orange Jeep Wrangler, but had insufficient probable cause to make an arrest.

After receiving an anonymous tip on July 15, 2025, that Seith was the suspect in the shooting, investigators surveilled his place of business, Treasure Coast Eye Specialists, and his residence. They discovered he'd purchased a GPS tracker before the shooting, and canceled the subscription hours after.

After search warrants were issued for his business and vehicle, Seith was taken into custody Friday evening in Martin County with assistance from the PBSO Tactical Unit, U.S. Marshals, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson sent WPTV a statement on the passing of Sciarrone:

We are heartbroken to learn about Cynthia’s tragic passing. We send our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues and have offered our support to them during this difficult time.

Treasure Coast Eye Specialists posted this statement on their website: