Lake Worth homicide victim identified, days away from 55th birthday

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified Cynthia Seith as the woman whose body was found outside of the Lucerne Green Condominium on the morning of Tuesday, July 15.

Seithe’s whose birthday is on July 17th, was two days away from turning 55 years old.

A PBSO spokesperson did not confirm if anyone had been named a suspect in the case but said, “we are following leads,” in the investigation.

PBSO confirmed Cynthia lived at the Lake Worth apartment. Her body was found outside of the complex by deputies after responding to a report in the 4700 block of Lucerne Lakes Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ruth Dolcine, who lives nearby, said her death was shocking for the neighborhood.

“I feel so sad. For a human to lose her life like that, I feel so sad about it,” said Dolcine.

Neighbors say Cynthia was quiet, greeting them most mornings as she left her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

