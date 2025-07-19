Ex-husband arrested in shooting of 54-year-old woman outside Lucerne Greens Condominiums

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) has arrested the ex-husband of 54-year-old Cynthia Seith in connection with her death earlier this week.

Seith was found shot outside Lucerne Greens Condominiums near Greenacres early Tuesday morning, just days before her 55th birthday.

Ex-husband arrested for shooting woman outside Palm Beach County condo

An investigation by PBSO led to her ex-husband, Richard Seith, who was taken into custody Friday evening in Martin County with assistance from the PBSO Tactical Unit, U.S. Marshals, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Seith was transported to Palm Beach County and interviewed by detectives.

He is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is expected to make a first appearance in court tomorrow.