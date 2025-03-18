Commissioners approve plan to convert La Quinta Inn into housing for seniors, veterans

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In a move to address the ongoing housing crisis in Palm Beach County, commissioners approved a plan on Tuesday to convert the La Quinta hotel on Okeechobee Boulevard into permanent housing for seniors and veterans aged 55 and older.

WPTV's Joel Lopez dug into the details of this initiative, clarifying that the La Quinta will not serve as a homeless shelter.

Instead, it aims to prevent homelessness among a vulnerable population—seniors and veterans who may be facing eviction or financial hardship.

The facility will offer 114 rooms of housing, ensuring that those who have served our country and the elderly have a safe and stable environment.

This decision comes after extensive debate and some pushback from neighboring residents, particularly those in Century Village, who have voiced concerns about safety and the nature of the project.

Residents expressed worries about potential safety issues with incoming residents.

"Yes, there needs to be an issue resolved for the homeless, but this isn't it," One local stated. "There's still going to be a bleedover into the community of Century Village."

Concerns over the impact on the Century Village community were echoed by others, who fear that the project could be detrimental to their hard-earned quality of life.

"We're also seniors and we work hard for what we have. It's not going to work, it's going to be detrimental to Century Village," said Louis Perez, another Century Village resident.

To alleviate these fears, the county officials assured that all housing applicants would undergo background checks and screenings.

Additionally, the facility will be staffed with two security guards on-site 24/7 to ensure safety and security for all residents.

"This is not transitional housing, this is not homeless housing, this is for folks that may be losing the housing, they're in because of cost," said Mayor Maria Marino.

According to the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, nearly 330 seniors over the age of 60 faced eviction last year.

This initiative not only provides immediate accommodation but also serves as a lifeline to those who may otherwise find themselves homeless.

Commissioner Marci Woodward pointed out that "these are people who are facing losing their current living situation and moving to the streets or living in their car," highlighting the urgency of this housing solution.

The La Quinta rooms average 366 square feet, with rent scaled according to income.

Residents will undergo annual reassessments to ensure affordability.

The total investment for the conversion project is pegged at approximately $20.6 million, with costs allocated as follows:



Purchase Price: $15,000,000

Franchise Release Fee: $1,762,000

Closing Costs: $40,000

Renovations: $2,800,000

Upgrades to Meet County Facility Standards: $1,000,000

County staff noted that constructing a new facility would exceed an additional $10 million, without factoring in the elusive cost of finding and purchasing suitable land.

Additionally, a new construction project could take 3 to 4 years to complete, making the La Quinta renovation a faster option for addressing pressing needs.

Nearly 30% of Palm Beach County's population comprising seniors—many on fixed incomes struggling with the rising costs of living.

The current economic climate has seen a 20% increase in homeowner insurance from 2021 to 2023, further straining the budgets of many seniors.

Recent Point in Time data reveals there are 121 homeless veterans in the county, and the local government is committed to partnering with organizations to ensure effective operations at the new La Quinta initiative.

Despite support from several commissioners, not everyone is in favor of the project.

Commissioner Maria Sachs, a long-time advocate for housing solutions, expressed opposition to converting a motel into housing for veterans and seniors.

"You don't put them in a motel room. That's not what you do for our veterans and that's not what you do for our seniors. We can do better, we will do better," Sachs stated, advocating instead for the construction of mini-cottages in industrial areas.

County staff is also evaluating similar projects, including the potential conversion of a Ramada hotel off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, emphasizing the need for ongoing solutions in the housing sector.

Staff also mentioned there are 5 to 6 other local hotels that are being considered to assist with the need for housing.