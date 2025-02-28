Palm Beach County State Attorney announces grand jury indictment of suspect who killed deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox has announced that a grand jury has indicted the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a Palm Beach County corrections deputy.

Kevin Benette, 32, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Deputy Basil Powell on Feb. 10 in Belle Glade, the Office of the State Attorney announced Friday in a news release.

“This indictment is a critical first step towards justice for deputy Powell’s family, his colleagues, and our community," Cox said in a news release. “Deputy Powell went to work every day serving and protecting the people of Palm Beach County, and his life was taken by a senseless act of violence. The State Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable and we will vigorously prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

The indictment also includes a second count of attempted second-degree murder concerning the deputy’s daughter.

