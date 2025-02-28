Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Palm Beach County State Attorney announces grand jury indictment of suspect who killed deputy

Kevin Benette, 32, indicted on first-degree murder of deputy, attempted second-degree murder of deputy's daughter
Kevin Benette was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, in the killing of Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.
WPTV
Kevin Benette was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, in the killing of Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.
Kevin Benette was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, in the killing of Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox has announced that a grand jury has indicted the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a Palm Beach County corrections deputy.

Kevin Benette, 32, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Deputy Basil Powell on Feb. 10 in Belle Glade, the Office of the State Attorney announced Friday in a news release.

WATCH: Family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Basil Powell attend funeral service

Funeral service held for fallen Palm Beach County Deputy Basil Powell

“This indictment is a critical first step towards justice for deputy Powell’s family, his colleagues, and our community," Cox said in a news release. “Deputy Powell went to work every day serving and protecting the people of Palm Beach County, and his life was taken by a senseless act of violence. The State Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable and we will vigorously prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

The indictment also includes a second count of attempted second-degree murder concerning the deputy’s daughter.

MOST RECENT COVERAGE:

Deputy Basil Powell

Belle Glade

Funeral service held for fallen Palm Beach County Deputy Basil Powell

Samantha Roesler
Kevin Benette was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, in the killing of Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.

Belle Glade

Suspect in deputy's killing 'not a stranger to violence,' sheriff says

Scott Sutton
A candlelight vigil was held in Belle Glade on Feb. 11, 2025, for Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.

Belle Glade

Deputy pulled 'daughter to safety' after fatal shooting, affidavit says

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening