Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputies at memorial ceremony

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An emotional ceremony took place Thursday morning as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office honored deputies who have died in the line of duty, dating back more than a century.

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to 20 fallen heroes, remembering lives lost from 1921 to the recent tragic deaths of three motorcycle deputies in a crash last year.

WATCH: Gary Dickinson shares why this event is so important

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputies

Maj. Ron Mattino reflected on the loss.

“Three of our heroes were taken from us in a single incident: Luis Paez Jr., Ralph Waller Jr., and Ignacio Diaz,” he said.

All three were recognized during the ceremony.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasized the importance of remembrance.

“It’s bad enough that we lost them, but it’d be even worse if you don’t remember them,” he said.

The ceremony fostered a sense of community among families who share the pain of losing loved ones in law enforcement. Gary Dickinson, who lost his brother James Dickinson in 1989, expressed the significance of the event.

“This is my day to reflect,” he said.

Dickinson recounted the tragedy that took his brother’s life, recalling how his brother was trying to get a suspect to exit a home.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Outpouring of love' for 3 fallen Palm Beach County deputies at 'very emotional event'

'Outpouring of love' for 3 fallen Palm Beach County deputies at 'very emotional event'

"The guy said to them, your deputy’s dead, and shot him right between the eyes,” he said.

Nearly 40 years later, he still feels the sorrow of that loss plus his fallen friends.

“Ralph Waller, we used to have breakfast once a month," he added. "So, it was harder watching him go and the other two.”

Despite the emotional toll, Dickinson believes the ceremony serves a critical purpose.

“This gives us a chance to come here every year, not only in honor of them, but to show others the sacrifice of all law enforcement,” he noted.

He stressed the importance of keeping the memories of fallen officers alive for younger generations, sharing a touching moment with his grandson, who proudly wore a uniform in tribute to his late great uncle.

“He gave a little speech to him and said, I’m wearing this uniform just like my grandpappy,” Dickinson recalled.

During the ceremony, a countywide moment of silence was observed with a radio broadcast.

“To serve and protect was their oath; to honor them is our duty,” Dickinson recalled.

The names of the fallen are etched into a memorial in front of the sheriff’s office.

The fallen heroes are:

