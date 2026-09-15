Palm Beach County scraps proposed beach parking fees after pushback

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is getting answers about the future of beach parking fees in Palm Beach County, and for now, residents and visitors can breathe a sigh of relief.

After months of debate, public pushback and questions about whether free parking at additional county beaches, Palm Beach County officials now say those proposed fees have been removed from the county's fiscal year 2027 budget.

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The clarification comes after WPTV reached out to county leaders seeking an update on when beach parking passes would be created, what residents would pay, how people would qualify and whether nonresidents would face different rates.

In a response to WPTV, Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Cirillo said the proposal is no longer part of the budget under consideration.

"The new beach parking fees for the 12 additional County parks were removed from the FY27 County budget prior to the Sept. 3 budget hearing," Cirillo said, noting it is not part of Tuesday's final fiscal year 2027 budget package.

When asked whether that meant the county was no longer considering charging for parking at those locations for either residents or visitors from outside Palm Beach County, Cirillo confirmed that is the case for the coming fiscal year.

"Removal of the additional beach parking fees was at the direction of the Board of County Commissioners during the FY2027 budget discussions," Cirillo said.

The final county budget is scheduled to be approved Tuesday evening.

The decision marks another shift in a debate that has generated strong reactions from residents throughout the summer.

As WPTV previously reported, county leaders initially proposed expanding paid parking to 12 additional beach parks as part of efforts to close budget gaps from potential impacts from property tax changes, while keeping the county's property tax rate steady.

The proposal would have charged beachgoers at least $4 per hour to park and was expected to generate an estimated $7.5 million annually, according to county officials.

At the time, Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Cirillo told WPTV the department's fiscal year 2027 operating budget had been reduced by $4 million in ad valorem funding and would rely on proposed park use fees to help make up the difference.

The idea sparked immediate backlash from many beachgoers who argued that taxpayers already help support county parks and should not have to pay additional fees to access local beaches. A petition calling for free beach parking for residents quickly gained support, and residents packed public meetings to voice their concerns.

The potential fees sparked immediate opposition from many residents who argued beach access should remain affordable for local families.

At Juno Beach Park, Taylor Nelson told WPTV the beach serves as one of the few low-cost family activities available.

"We come here a couple of times a week." Nelson said, adding the beach is "just a fun free activity for a couple of hours to get out of the house."

She also worried about what the added costs would mean for parents.

"As a parent, it's tough because there's not a lot of options as far as where we can go for a few hours and not having to worry about having to pay every single time."

Others said even relatively small fees would add up.

"Even $2 an hour is too much for me, I want to spend that $2 somewhere else," said Lynn Aprile, who frequents county beaches, told WPTV. "I would miss it if it wasn't free."

Not everyone opposed paying for parking. During reporting on how existing beach parking revenue is used, several beachgoers at the county's two paid beach parks said they felt the fees were worth it.

Carlos Correa, a Boca Raton resident who visits South Inlet Park, told WPTV: "We like this beach, we like the environment, people are polite, no one bothers you."

When asked whether paying for parking was worth it, Correa replied: "Oh, absolutely."

Dario Matrundola, visiting from Canada, also supported the concept. "I like the area; it's nice and calm. (Paying for parking), it's worth it. Obviously the money goes to keeping up the place."

In July, commissioners discussed potential alternatives, including a proposal from Commissioner Maria Marino that would have allowed county residents to park for free while charging nonresidents.

However, Cirillo said there is a major obstacle to creating separate rates based on residency.

"Based on collective feedback, the balanced budget package presented by County Administration on September 3rd did not include charging additional beach parking at our 12 parks that are currently free, for either residents or non-residents," Cirillo said. "The budget package submitted for final Board approval tonight also does not include it."

She added that some county beach parks operate under restrictions tied to grant funding.

"One note: If the need arises that beach parking fees be looked at again in the future, I can share that many of our County beach parks have previous state grant or federal grant funding restrictions that would not currently allow for discriminatory (resident vs. non-resident) pricing at those locations," Cirillo said.

For now, that means drivers will continue parking for free at the dozen county beach parks that were being considered for new fees.

While the issue appears settled for the upcoming budget year, county officials left the door open to revisiting beach parking fees in the future if financial needs change.

For residents who opposed the proposal, however, Tuesday's budget is expected to preserve something many have argued is part of what makes Palm Beach County's beaches accessible to everyone: free parking.

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