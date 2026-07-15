Palm Beach County reverses course on beach parking fees, keeps parking free for residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Beach parking will stay free for Palm Beach County residents after county leaders reversed course following intense public backlash over a proposal that would have charged for parking at county-owned beaches.

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Palm Beach County keeps beach parking free for residents

So how do you make sure you don't get charged?

County commissioners voted Tuesday night to keep parking free for locals at county-owned beach parks and access points where parking is currently free.

Residents will need to obtain a free resident beach parking pass which has not yet been established.

The decision comes after weeks of criticism, online petitions with more than 5,000 signatures, and even plans for a protest against the proposal.

The original plan would have charged at least $4 an hour for parking at 12 county-owned beaches that currently offer free parking.

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Petition fights parking fees at Palm Beach County beaches

Palm Beach County operates 14 county-owned beaches overall, but two already charge for parking.

Commissioner Maria Marino pushed to protect free parking for residents now and during future recommendations. She said the public response was impossible to ignore.

“We still want our residents to come to our beaches but this is something they're used to having, so I would appreciate it if we could keep it that way for them,” Marino said.

Marino said she received more than 2,000 emails from residents opposed to the idea of paying to park at local beaches.

“Our residents have spoken,” she said with no opposition from fellow commissioners.

So what happens next?

The county still plans to move forward with charging nonresidents for parking. Now, county staff must figure out how to separate locals from visitors.

“We will be requiring a free annual pass, so we can track the data,” said County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo.

Details on the pass system, including what residents will need to show as proof and what the pass will look like, are still being finalized. Officials say the process is expected to be simple, but Palm Beach County residents will need to apply for the free pass.

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Parking fees coming to all Palm Beach County beaches

The proposed parking program is tied to broader county budget concerns, including pressures connected to mileage rates and possible changes to property taxes.

County leaders said charging everyone for beach parking could have generated about $7.5 million in revenue annually. Abruzzo said the decision to keep parking free for residents leaves a gap in the county budget estimated between $2 million and $4 million.

For now, county staff plans to cover that shortfall using reserve funds.

For Palm Beach County residents worried about paying to spend a day at the beach, commissioners made one thing clear: locals will keep parking free.

WPTV

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Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

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Palm Beach County Parking fees may be coming to all Palm Beach County beaches Joel Lopez