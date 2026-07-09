Where Palm Beach County beach parking dollars go as paid parking expands to more beaches

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is considering charging for parking at all 14 of its beaches, but two already do, and together they generated more than $866,000 last fiscal year.

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Here's where beach parking dollars in Palm Beach County are going

R.G. Kreusler Park, just north of the Lake Worth Beach Casino, and South Inlet Park in Boca Raton both charge $4 per hour for parking, the same rate the county is proposing to extend to the remaining 12 beaches where parking is currently free.

R.G. Kreusler Park brought in $498,890 in parking revenue in fiscal year 2025. South Inlet Park generated $368,008 during the same period, with higher weekend rates, for a combined total of $866,889.

So, where is the money going?

According to Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, any revenue generated by the department is used to help offset expenses that would otherwise be supported by ad valorem tax dollars.

That includes park maintenance, recreation programs, special events, aquatic programs such as swim lessons, and other services provided throughout the park system.

Department-generated revenue also helps support the ongoing costs associated with maintaining beach parks and related amenities.

While lifeguard operations were recently reorganized and are now managed by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, those services are still funded through ad valorem dollars, so any additional park-generated revenue can help offset their expenses.

Beachgoers WPTV spoke with at both parks say the fee is worth it.

Carlos Correa, a Boca Raton resident who visits South Inlet Park, said the convenience and upkeep keeps him coming back despite the cost.

"We like this beach, we like the environment, people are polite, no one bothers you," Correa said.

Palm Beach County Parking fees may be coming to all Palm Beach County beaches Joel Lopez

When asked if the cost is worth it, Correa said it is — "oh absolutely," although he said he would prefer attending one of the county's free beaches, if they weren't so far from home.

Dario Matrundola, visiting Kreusler Park from Canada, said the fee does not discourage him from coming.

"I like the area, it's nice and calm, (paying for parking) it's worth it. Obviously the money goes to keeping up the place," Matrundola said. "It's a small price to pay for using the beach. You can ride your bike here, I ride my bike a lot of times to the beach then you don't have to pay for parking."

If the county moves forward with charging at all 14 beaches, the $4-per-hour rate is estimated to generate about $7.5 million in revenue.

The county is also planning a 20% discount for Palm Beach County residents and is considering an annual pass option.

Some commissioners proposed giving residents a larger discount or free parking after 4 p.m., but Parks and Recreation staff said that would require larger cuts to a budget they have already tightened by $4 million.

Jennifer Cirillo, the director of Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, said reducing the proposed revenue would have broader consequences.

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Parking fees coming to all Palm Beach County beaches

"If the resident discount were increased beyond the proposed 20%, or if the beach parking revenue were otherwise reduced, that would create an additional General Fund impact. Because Parks and Recreation revenues help offset ad valorem supported expenses, reduced revenue could affect the level of funding available for general County-supported services," Cirillo said. "At this point, the specific services impacted would depend on the final policy direction from the Board of County Commissioners. If the revenue is not approved or is reduced, the Board would need to provide direction on what services, programs, or expenditures should be reduced or adjusted to maintain a balanced budget."

Beaches where parking is currently free include Phil Foster Park, Juno Beach Park, and Ocean Reef Park, among others.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino supports the proposal, saying it would protect residents while not deterring tourism.

"The complaints that I'm getting from the beaches that are getting used up in Jupiter is that the cars that are parking there are not Florida plates," Marino said. "I think this is something that needs to be put in place actually for a protection of our own residents."

People with disabilities will not be charged for parking. Per state statute, disability parking is exempt from the proposed fees.

The proposal is still part of the county's FY2027 budget process. County commissioners are expected to vote on the final budget Sept. 15.

WPTV

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