Palm Beach County schools near Southern Boulevard experience traffic delay due to fatal crash

Traffic is being diverted on Southern Boulevard after two Palm Beach County deputies were killed and a third is fighting for his life after they were hit by a vehicle.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Parents picking up their kids from schools on Southern Boulevard may experience longer dismissals and traffic congestion due to a fatal crash, the School District of Palm Beach County said.

The district sent a message to parents after two Palm Beach County deputies were killed and one was badly injured in crash involving a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning.

"The School District of Palm Beach County is currently monitoring a significant road closure and traffic conditions on Southern Boulevard, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road (near Lion Country Safari). Due to the current closure and traffic, bus routes that travel near this area of Southern Boulevard may not be able to get to or leave campuses on time this afternoon. There is also expected to be significant traffic congestion in the area for several hours today," the district said in the message to parents.

The district also encouraged parents to pick up children from school during normal dismissal time, and to call your child's school ahead of time if your child normally rides the bus and you plan to pick them up during normal dismissal.

Students who stay on campus will be supervised at school until buses are able to leave, the district said.

"We anticipate a significant traffic delay this afternoon for all bus riders who live in or near the Arden/Deer Run communities and for students who ride buses that travel near this area,"

Due to the fatal crash investigation, all schools in the area may experience longer dismissals and increased traffic.

