Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners to vote to rename Southern Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners are expected to vote on Tuesday to rename Southern Boulevard.

Renaming Southern Boulevard after President Trump isn't a done deal

A portion of Southern Boulevard, between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, would be renamed "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The upcoming vote stems from House Bill 987, which was approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

The bill would also designate the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard as "PBSO Motorman Highway" to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies. Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller were killed along Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21, 2024.

