New art projects to replace pride murals removed from roadways across Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of new projects that are popping up in Palm Beach County to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This comes after a push from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to remove all murals from roadways statewide—many of which honored the Pride community.

WPTV's Joel Lopez has been covering the battle between the city and the state and uncovered that cities are finding ways around FDOT's road mural removal.

In West Palm Beach, the city painted over its Pride crosswalk in Northwood in August, with a promise of creating a new monument to represent the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuesday evening, crews installed rainbow bricks that the city had already ordered to renovate the crosswalk that had, until then, featured rainbow paint.

Due to FDOT's direction, the city scrapped the repavement project, deciding instead to use those bricks in a project filling the floor of Serenity Park with an abstract design of color just two blocks up the road of the former rainbow crosswalk.

"I think everybody has the right to their own feelings on that; I'm impartial," said Claudio Rivera, who lives in Northwood.

The city of West Palm Beach plans to make a formal announcement regarding the project soon.

As the situation evolves, cities like Delray Beach demonstrated a commitment to finding new ways to celebrate and represent the LGBTQ+ community, despite the challenges posed by state regulations.

As to what will replace Delray's Pride intersection, it will be up to residents.

The once vibrant rainbow mural at an intersection in Delray Beach was sandblasted down to pavers by the FDOT last month.

"My thoughts on the process was that it was a nice tribute to have the street painted; I think the state decided they should take over what we the citizens do," said Kent Lerner, who has lived in Delray Beach for 23 years. "We feel that it's not the state's business, it's the city's business, and get your nose out of the city's business."

On Wednesday, the city hosted a public input meeting at the Vintage GMT at Old School Square, turning to residents for their creative ideas on what they want the next project to be to support the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

Keeping the pride mural put the city at risk of losing $60 million in state funding, but commissioners agreed to exhaust their administrative rights in efforts to maintain the mural.

Following the actions of FDOT, city commissioners called a special meeting to debate taking legal action against the state.

Delray Beach city attorney Lynn Gelin told commissioners that litigation is expensive and could potentially cost taxpayers $100,000.

Because of the cost and the fact the mural had been removed, commissioners decided to end their fight against the state and shift their focus and funds.

"I suggest we take that money instead of spending it on litigation and allocate it to redirecting the pride recognition elsewhere in the city," suggested Commissioner Juli Casale during the special meeting.

Following the special meeting, city staff presented rainbow light poles, rainbow banners, and renaming the road to Pride Street as potential alternative projects to replace the mural.

"I think what we need to do is have our representation however we can get away with it, and I think we need to still keep fighting the state so we can have representation," said Lerner.

It's been a big debate as people like Sheri Taynor are in support of FDOT's initiative.

"The city does want to have some sort of LGBTQ+ representation; are you against that in any way?" asked Lopez.

"Not at all; they can do whatever they want. I just feel the streets belong to DOT," said Taynor. "Honestly, I just believe that all the roads should be empty of anything other than the Department of Transportation signs and notifications."

Taynor expressed that she would prefer to see the next art project on a building, sign, or window of a business that supports the LGBTQ+ community, sharing a wider perspective on where representation could take place.

"What would be your message to the city at this point?" asked Lopez to Lerner.

"Definitely keep fighting; we need to not give in to our governor, and we need to fight for what we want as a city," said Lerner.

Suggestions from the public input meeting will be taken to city commissioners at a later date.

