Murder suspect captured in Martin County makes court appearance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Court records show Jamarquis Williams, 19, a murder suspect who authorities said led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 Monday, is accused of a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County earlier this year.

Williams made his first court appearance Tuesday while in custody at the Martin County Jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Williams is responsible for a deadly shooting on Feb. 23 along Suwanee Drive near West Palm Beach.

"Boom, boom, boom, and then another one, boom, boom, boom," said resident Fred Price.

Price said the deadly shots woke him up out of his sleep

"Two cars drove up, one behind each other, and they didn't get out of their cars. They just pulled their guns out and shot towards the house and unloaded about 20 rounds. One of them hit the guy in the head," Price said.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by family members and later died.

Williams will be transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail.

In addition to Williams, police also arrested the driver of the car, Marquavious Davis, for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.