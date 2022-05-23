Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Murder suspect arrested in Martin County after 'intense pursuit' on Interstate 95

Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in takedown on side of highway
A 'murder suspect out of Palm Beach County' is taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Martin County on May 23, 2022.jpg
Martin County Sheriff's Office
A 'murder suspect out of Palm Beach County' is taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Martin County on May 23, 2022.
A 'murder suspect out of Palm Beach County' is taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Martin County on May 23, 2022.jpg
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:16:22-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A murder suspect from Palm Beach County was captured in Martin County Monday morning following an "intense pursuit" on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers surrounding a white vehicle that had crashed and flipped over on the side of the highway.

In the video, a man without a shirt slowed climbed out of the vehicle through the shattered rear windshield and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the man's name, but did identify him as a "murder suspect out of Palm Beach County."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were all involved in Monday's takedown.

The incident forced some lanes of I-95 to be shut down Monday morning, but all north and southbound lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News