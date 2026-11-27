PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A judge set a combined $1.7 million in bonds Friday for the man accused in a deadly Thanksgiving morning crash that killed a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective.

Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, 37, was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday but was unable to attend because he remains hospitalized.

According to court records, Judge Autumn Gurrola waived Espinoza Martinez's first appearance, found probable cause for the charges against him and established bond amounts and conditions.

Espinoza Martinez faces eight charges, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated battery, in connection with the crash that killed PBSO Detective Alan Smith.

Judge sets $1.7 million in bonds

Court records show Gurrola set a $1 million bond for vehicular homicide, $500,000 for driving with a suspended license causing death or serious bodily injury, $100,000 for DUI causing property damage or injury and another $100,000 for reckless driving causing property damage or injury.

The judge granted release on recognizance for three additional charges, including two aggravated battery counts and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Release on recognizance means a defendant does not have to post a monetary bond for those particular charges but must comply with court-ordered conditions.

No bond was listed for the DUI manslaughter charge.

Despite the $1.7 million in monetary bonds, Espinoza Martinez's release remains subject to a pretrial detention order.

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Prosecutors seek pretrial detention

During Friday's hearing, prosecutors requested pretrial detention, which would allow the court to keep Espinoza Martinez in custody while his criminal case moves forward.

Court records show the judge granted the motion to schedule a pretrial detention hearing and that an order granting pretrial detention was filed.

A pretrial detention hearing is expected to take place within five days.

The court also established several conditions that would apply if Espinoza Martinez is released.

Those conditions include:



House arrest with monitoring by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

No contact with Smith's next of kin.

No driving.

No alcohol, illegal drugs or nonprescription drugs, with random testing.

Surrendering all passports and travel documents to the clerk's office within 24 hours of release.

Suspect was on probation for previous DUI conviction

During Friday's court proceedings, prosecutors also revealed that Espinoza Martinez was still on probation for his third DUI conviction at the time of the deadly crash.

According to investigators, Espinoza Martinez was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 while intoxicated when he crashed into Smith's vehicle Thanksgiving morning.

Smith, a nearly 20-year veteran of PBSO, was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Investigators say Espinoza Martinez had three previous DUI convictions and was driving with a revoked license.

What's next?

Court records show Espinoza Martinez is scheduled for a 30-day return hearing on Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Gun Club Road.

An initial case conference is also scheduled for Jan. 21, 2027, at 8:30 a.m. at the main courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

The date of his pretrial detention hearing was not specified in the court event form.

Espinoza Martinez remains hospitalized, and it is unclear when he will be able to appear in court.