Floridians receive help navigating homeowners insurance challenges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Financial Services said it's holding different types of events across the state based on what that community needs.

There were eight different booths at The Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair, but by far the most popular booth was the one for the My Safe Florida Home program.

John Pavelko from Jupiter wants to know where he is on the list for the My Safe Florida Home Program.

He applied back in September and is hoping to be awarded grant money to strengthen his garage and windows against hurricanes before the season starts, but he said he never got a response.

The home improvement program was so popular when it launched that it ran out of money and created a huge backlog of applications.

Many people living across South Florida took advantage of having face-to-face conversations with the people who can offer help and resources.

Pavelko said he was promised a call back by the end of the week.

"I need to get some things done, I can't wait," he said. "So, I saw this on Channel 5 where they were having this conference here and I said well, let me take a chance here."

As of now, this is the only event like it planned in the state as we head toward hurricane season, which begins June 1.