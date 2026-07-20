Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday: What's exempt, what's not, and how to save

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Families across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are heading to stores to take advantage of the savings and the deals.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm hoping we can save probably $50 to $60 bucks,' Katrina Stoneking tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday: What's exempt and how to save

Katrina Stoneking was shopping at Office Depot in Boynton Beach for her soon-to-be 5th grader when WPTV caught up with her.

"We bought some new highlighters, some new pens, things that are going to match her locker for the year," Stoneking said.

She told WPTV she typically spends around $200 or more each year on school supplies — but she's hoping the holiday helps stretch that budget.

"I'm hoping we can save probably $50 to $60 bucks," Stoneking said.

Office Depot has its own sales but WPTV priced a random school supply list for a fourth grader in Palm Beach County and the items ring up to about $263.52.

Thanks to the tax-free holiday, that same cart saves you $18.45 in taxes alone.

Back-to-school supply drive: How you can donate

“We love tax free, It’s the time you get to save, you get your supplies with no tax so you can double up you can even buy for the rest of the school year if you need to,” said Tameica Petgrave, the general manager of the Boynton Beach Office Depot.

She said the energy around the tax-free holiday is hard to miss.

“We’re here, we’re open, we have extended hours, we want to take care of your shopping needs, let’s make sure we are your first destination,” said Petgrave. “Everything on the supplies list from copy paper on down, we have it in one stop shop.”

She has worked for the company for three years, but this is her first back-to-school season at the Boynton Beach location.

>> More back to school coverage

She said the item parents have been asking about most is 3-ring paper.

Her store is ready for the rush.

"We're here, we're open, we have extended hours, we want to take care of your shopping needs, let's make sure we are your first destination," Petgrave said. "Everything on the supplies list from copy paper on down, we have it in one stop shop."

Petgrave also noted that the tax discount is applied automatically at checkout on qualifying items — no coupon or special request needed.

What's tax free — and what's not

Not everything qualifies, and there are price limits to keep in mind.

Clothing and accessories priced under $100 each are tax free. That includes shirts, pants, backpacks, wallets, belts, and even graduation caps and gowns.

General school supplies priced under $50 each are also exempt — think pens, pencils, and lunch boxes.

Flashcards and educational toys priced under $30 each qualify as well. Electronics are tax free too.

Electronics like calculators, printers, laptops, and tablets all qualify as long as each item is under $1,500 and purchased for personal use only.

Business purchases do not qualify.

Where the holiday doesn't apply

The tax exemption is not available at theme parks and entertainment complexes, hotels and public lodging establishments, or airports.

Notable exclusions also include briefcases, suitcases, watches, jewelry, skis, swim fins, rollerblades, and any clothing item over $100.

Online shopping counts too

You don't have to shop in person to take advantage of the savings. Items ordered online during the holiday period qualify for the exemption, even if they are delivered after Aug. 20.

If you buy an eligible item during the holiday and later exchange it for the same item in a different size or color, no tax applies to the exchange.

The official first day of school in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast is Aug. 10.

The tax-free holiday runs through Aug. 20.

Our Matt Sczesny reported that back-to-school shopping costs parents an average of $922 this year, and 47% of families are expected to pay more than last year, according to a study by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Click here for the full list of items and learn more about the tax holiday.

WPTV is partnering with The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Office Depot for a back-to-school supply drive!

Drop off supplies at the following locations:



Seacoast Bank - 5th Avenue, Delray Beach

Seacoast Bank - Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Seacoast Bank - Glades Road, Boca Raton

Palm Beach State College - Palm Beach Gardens Campus

Norton Museum of Art - West Palm Beach

Jupiter Branch Library - Military Trail

Royal Palm Beach Branch Library - Civic Center Way

Palm Beach County Public Library - Summit Boulevard

Ed Morse Toyota - Delray Beach

Ed Morse Cadillac - Delray Beach

Supporters can also click here to shop the Office Depot Wish List or make a monetary donation, which will help each student begin their journey with the resources and encouragement they deserve.

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Office Depot will hold a drop-off event on July 23, but you can donate through July 31.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.