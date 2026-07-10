Florida's 2026 back-to-school sales tax holiday: Complete guide to save big on school supplies

Florida families can once again save hundreds of dollars during the state's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, running from July 20 through Aug. 20, 2026.
The 32-day, tax-free shopping period offers significant savings on essential items families need for the new school year, with no sales tax due on qualifying purchases.
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What's Tax-Free During Florida's 2026 Back-to-School Holiday
Clothing and Accessories ($100 or less per item)
- Clothing: Shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, uniforms, and athletic wear
- Bags: Backpacks, handbags, diaper bags and fanny packs
- Accessories: Wallets, belts, ties, and graduation caps and gowns
Notable exclusions: Briefcases, suitcases, watches, jewelry, skis, swim fins, roller blades and any clothing item over $100.
School Supplies ($50 or less per item)
Tax-free school supplies include:
- Pens, pencils, erasers and crayons
- Notebooks, binders and folders
- Construction paper, poster board and markers
- Scissors, glue, tape and staplers
- Lunch boxes and composition books
- Computer disks (blank CDs only)
Learning Aids and Puzzles ($30 or less per item)
- Flashcards and learning cards
- Jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books
- Interactive books and educational toys
- Memory and matching games
- Stacking blocks and educational sets
Computers and Accessories ($1,500 or less for personal use)
Qualifying computers:
- Laptops, desktops, and tablets
- Electronic book readers
- Calculators
Tax-free accessories:
- Keyboards, mice, and monitors (without TV tuner)
- Printers and ink cartridges
- Modems, routers and cables
- Educational and productivity software
- Storage devices and memory cards
Important: Computers must be for personal, non-commercial use. Business purchases don't qualify.
Key Shopping Rules and Restrictions
Where the Holiday Doesn't Apply
The tax exemption is not available at:
- Theme parks and entertainment complexes
- Hotels and public lodging establishments
- Airports
Special Situations
Online Shopping: Items ordered online during the holiday period qualify for the exemption, even if delivered after Aug. 20.
Exchanges: If you buy an eligible item during the holiday and later exchange it for the same item in a different size or color, no tax applies to the exchange.
Rain Checks: Items purchased with rain checks issued during the holiday period remain tax-free.
Gift Cards: Using gift cards to buy eligible items during the holiday qualifies for the exemption, regardless of when the gift card was purchased.
Layaway: Items qualify if you take delivery during the holiday period or put eligible items on layaway during the holiday (even if final payment comes later).
Money-Saving Shopping Tips
Plan Ahead
Create a shopping list of needed items and their estimated costs to maximize savings. A family spending $500 on qualifying items could save $35 in sales tax.
Compare Prices
Since the holiday lasts a full month, you have time to shop around for the best deals on qualifying items.
Understand Item Limits
Remember the price thresholds:
- Clothing/bags: $100 per item
- School supplies: $50 per item
- Learning aids/puzzles: $30 per item
- Computers/accessories: $1,500 per item
Bundle Smartly
Items normally sold together must be purchased as a set. You can't split up sets to meet price thresholds.
What Retailers Need to Know
Florida retailers have no option to opt out of the sales tax holiday. All qualifying purchases must be processed tax-free during the designated period.
Dealers should report exempt sales appropriately on their sales tax returns and ensure point-of-sale systems are updated for the holiday period.
Click here for the full list of items and learn more about the tax holiday.
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