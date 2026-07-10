Florida's 2026 back-to-school sales tax holiday: Complete guide to save big on school supplies

Florida families can once again save hundreds of dollars during the state's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, running from July 20 through Aug. 20, 2026.

The 32-day, tax-free shopping period offers significant savings on essential items families need for the new school year, with no sales tax due on qualifying purchases.

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What's Tax-Free During Florida's 2026 Back-to-School Holiday

Clothing and Accessories ($100 or less per item)

Clothing: Shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, uniforms, and athletic wear

Bags: Backpacks, handbags, diaper bags and fanny packs

Accessories: Wallets, belts, ties, and graduation caps and gowns

Notable exclusions: Briefcases, suitcases, watches, jewelry, skis, swim fins, roller blades and any clothing item over $100.

School Supplies ($50 or less per item)

Tax-free school supplies include:

Pens, pencils, erasers and crayons

Notebooks, binders and folders

Construction paper, poster board and markers

Scissors, glue, tape and staplers

Lunch boxes and composition books

Computer disks (blank CDs only)



Learning Aids and Puzzles ($30 or less per item)

Flashcards and learning cards

Jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books

Interactive books and educational toys

Memory and matching games

Stacking blocks and educational sets

Computers and Accessories ($1,500 or less for personal use)

Qualifying computers:

Laptops, desktops, and tablets

Electronic book readers

Calculators

Tax-free accessories:

Keyboards, mice, and monitors (without TV tuner)

Printers and ink cartridges

Modems, routers and cables

Educational and productivity software

Storage devices and memory cards

Important: Computers must be for personal, non-commercial use. Business purchases don't qualify.

Key Shopping Rules and Restrictions

Where the Holiday Doesn't Apply

The tax exemption is not available at:

Theme parks and entertainment complexes

Hotels and public lodging establishments

Airports

Special Situations

Online Shopping: Items ordered online during the holiday period qualify for the exemption, even if delivered after Aug. 20.

Exchanges: If you buy an eligible item during the holiday and later exchange it for the same item in a different size or color, no tax applies to the exchange.

Rain Checks: Items purchased with rain checks issued during the holiday period remain tax-free.

Gift Cards: Using gift cards to buy eligible items during the holiday qualifies for the exemption, regardless of when the gift card was purchased.

Layaway: Items qualify if you take delivery during the holiday period or put eligible items on layaway during the holiday (even if final payment comes later).

Money-Saving Shopping Tips

Plan Ahead

Create a shopping list of needed items and their estimated costs to maximize savings. A family spending $500 on qualifying items could save $35 in sales tax.

Compare Prices

Since the holiday lasts a full month, you have time to shop around for the best deals on qualifying items.

Understand Item Limits

Remember the price thresholds:

Clothing/bags: $100 per item

School supplies: $50 per item

Learning aids/puzzles: $30 per item

Computers/accessories: $1,500 per item

Bundle Smartly

Items normally sold together must be purchased as a set. You can't split up sets to meet price thresholds.

What Retailers Need to Know

Florida retailers have no option to opt out of the sales tax holiday. All qualifying purchases must be processed tax-free during the designated period.

Dealers should report exempt sales appropriately on their sales tax returns and ensure point-of-sale systems are updated for the holiday period.

Click here for the full list of items and learn more about the tax holiday.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.