WPTV partners with Boys and Girls Club & Office Depot for back-to-school supply drive

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is partnering with The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Office Depot for a back-to-school supply drive!

This month, WPTV is highlighting the rising costs of school supplies, added costs parents are facing this year and taking a look at ways families and teachers can save on supplies.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School

With your help, we hope to empower local children and teens with the tools they need to thrive this academic year!

Supplies you can donate include backpacks, composition books and notebooks, highlighters, glue sticks, pencils & colored pencils, crayons and rulers.

Drop off supplies at the following locations:



Seacoast Bank - 5th Avenue, Delray Beach

Seacoast Bank - Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Seacoast Bank - Glades Road, Boca Raton

Palm Beach State College - Palm Beach Gardens Campus

Norton Museum of Art - West Palm Beach

Jupiter Branch Library - Military Trail

Royal Palm Beach Branch Library - Civic Center Way

Palm Beach County Public Library - Summit Boulevard

Ed Morse Toyota - Delray Beach

Ed Morse Cadillac - Delray Beach

Supporters can also click here to shop the Office Depot Wish List or make a monetary donation, which will help each student begin their journey with the resources and encouragement they deserve.

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Office Depot will hold a drop-off event on July 23, but you can donate through July 31.