NewsPalm Beach County

Detectives seek additional victims after local coach's arrest

Arturo “Arty” Gonzalez was arrested for lewd or lascivious touching and offense against a student by an authority figure
Jackson Gaylor, WPTV Photojournalist
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking more information from the public on Arturo “Arty” Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested for lewd or lascivious touching and offense against a student by an authority figure.

PBSO says Gonzalez served as a girls’ volleyball coach at a local high school and also operates a private volleyball club for girls.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Darrell Diez at 561-688-4143 or DiezD@pbso.org, or to remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

