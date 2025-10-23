Lake Shore Middle School basketball coach arrested for inappropriate texts to 16-year-old girl

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County School District employee was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after, deputies say, he sent sexually explicit images and videos via text message to a 16-year-old girl.
Lake Shore Middle School basketball coach Javian Dennard Golphin, Jr., 25, of Belle Glade was arrested on Wednesday and released on Thursday just after 1 p.m.
PBSO deputies said Golphin knowingly texted the 16-year-old girl sexually explicit images and videos after meeting the girl at her job.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Golphin sent the girl videos of himself masturbating on numerous occasions from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20 and asked the girl what was the oldest person she's talked to.
Golphin faces numerous charges, including soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer/device, transmission of material harmful to minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Below is the message the school district sent to parents on Thursday:
Good afternoon, Lake Shore Middle School families and staff,
I am writing to inform you that a non-instructional staff member at our school, Javian Golphin, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with School Police. He was arrested on the following charges: soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer/device, transmission of material harmful to minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
The School District holds all employees to the highest standards of conduct and is committed to a safe learning environment for all students. We expect every staff member to meet the professional and ethical standards necessary to support the safety of students. Following a complaint, Mr. Golphin was removed from the school on October 7, 2025 and placed under investigation.
Mr. Golphin will not be returning to our campus. Please understand that because this is an open investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.
The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We continue to encourage students to report any suspicious or concerning activity to a trusted adult or through the FortifyFL [getfortifyfl.com] app. If you or your student have any relevant information regarding Mr. Golphin, please contact School Police at: (561) 434-8700, attn: Lt. Wagner.
Sincerely,
Dr. Carl Gibbons
Principal
Lake Shore Middle School