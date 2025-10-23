Lake Shore Middle School basketball coach arrested for inappropriate texts to 16-year-old girl

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County School District employee was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after, deputies say, he sent sexually explicit images and videos via text message to a 16-year-old girl.

Lake Shore Middle School basketball coach Javian Dennard Golphin, Jr., 25, of Belle Glade was arrested on Wednesday and released on Thursday just after 1 p.m.

PBSO deputies said Golphin knowingly texted the 16-year-old girl sexually explicit images and videos after meeting the girl at her job.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Golphin sent the girl videos of himself masturbating on numerous occasions from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20 and asked the girl what was the oldest person she's talked to.

Golphin faces numerous charges, including soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer/device, transmission of material harmful to minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Below is the message the school district sent to parents on Thursday: