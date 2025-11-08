Demand for food surges in Palm Beach County, putting strain on local organizations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Food Bank hosted its first large-scale food distribution event Friday in partnership with United Way of Palm Beach County, responding to a growing demand for food assistance across the community.

Cars stretched around the corner as hundreds of people waited in line.

Demand for food in Palm Beach County surges

“We had people lined up at 6 o’clock this morning,” said Jamie Kendall, CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The organization prepared boxes of groceries for about 1,000 families, but the need was much greater.

“It is wreaking havoc on a lot of folks that rely on the safety net to put food on the table,” Kendall said.

As supplies ran out, volunteers scrambled to help the remaining families still showing up. Food bank officials say delays in November SNAP funding, concerns over a potential federal shutdown and broader economic struggles are putting additional strain on local resources.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook,” Kendall said.

Among those waiting for help was Dianna Torres, who drove from Sunrise to Lake Worth.

“With two teenage girls, myself and then my mother, it’s hard. It is very hard,” Torres said.

Torres said she recently lost her job and has yet to receive unemployment benefits.

“It is very tough because I’m still waiting on unemployment and it hasn’t kicked in, and I’m trying to get odd jobs,” she said.

About 160,000 people in Palm Beach County rely on SNAP — roughly one in 10 residents. Local food organizations say they’re seeing the impact firsthand.

“We knew we were gonna see additional demand for our services, but it’s really exceeded our expectations,” said Bill Harper, senior director of operations at Boca Helping Hands.

Lake Worth Commissioner Joel Flores said many residents depend on assistance to make ends meet.

“There’s a lot of people that need that supplemental income to be able to afford food,” Flores said.

Harper said while the need is growing, so is the community’s willingness to help.

“I’ve received like eight phone calls this morning from people wanting to get involved,” Harper said.

Boca Helping Hands is asking for donations of nonperishable food items or monetary contributions to help meet the growing demand during the holiday season.

