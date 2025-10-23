Boca Helping Hands is giving free food to federal workers amid shutdown

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The leadership and volunteers at Boca Helping Hands are thinking about all the employees impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 23, the organization is making free food available to the estimated 7,000 people impacted by the shutdown in our community. That’s an estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and reflects federal government employment in the metropolitan division covering much of Palm Beach County in 2023.
All you have to do is go to one of their five locations, they'll verify that you're currently being affected by the shutdown, and you'll receive about 30 pounds of food.
"We're here for you, your neighbors want to help you,” said the organization's executive director, Andrew Hagen. "Don't be ashamed. We know you work hard at your job, but it’s not your fault you’re not getting paid. We’re behind you, we’re hoping this will end soon, but until then, come on down."
The bag of food includes pantry staples, bread, frozen meat and produce.
Hagen said one bag should feed a family of four for around three to four days, and feed one person for about a week.
Boca Helping Hands
1500 NW 1st Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33432
CrossBridge Church
10101 Judge Winikoff Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
5780 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach
301 N Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Proclaim Church (formerly Advent Lantana)
2116 Lantana Rd
Lake Worth, FL 33462
For more information, contact Boca Helping Hands front desk at (561) 417-0913.