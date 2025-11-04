Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Helping Hands needs help feeding 4,000 local families this holiday season  

The Thanksgiving Box Brigade provides a turkey and a box filled with all the ingredients needed to prepare a complete festive meal
BOCA RATON, Fla. — This Thanksgiving, Boca Helping Hands is calling on the community to help put holiday meals on the tables of 4,000 local families in need through its 21st Annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade.

The program provides a turkey and a box filled with all the ingredients needed to prepare a complete festive meal. From stuffing and cranberry sauce to yams and pie filling, each box is a bundle of holiday comfort for families facing financial struggles.

With 1 in 9 families in Palm Beach County experiencing hunger, according to Boca Helping Hands. Rising food costs, housing expenses, and stagnant wages have intensified the need for hunger relief programs. Boca Helping Hands hopes this year’s Box Brigade will rally neighbors and friends together to meet that demand.

Here’s how you can help:

The Thanksgiving Box Brigade will distribute meals to clients the weekend before Thanksgiving (Nov. 22–23) at drive‑thru locations in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Lake Worth.

