Bomb threat prompts heavy law enforcement response near Trump airport in West Palm Beach

A bomb threat near Donald J. Trump International Airport prompted a significant law enforcement response Sunday afternoon as President Donald Trump returned to Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said no explosives or suspicious items were found, and airport officials confirmed operations have since returned to normal.

The incident unfolded during a busy weekend of presidential travel and heightened security across Palm Beach County. Motorcades, road closures and an increased law enforcement presence were visible throughout the area as Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago ahead of the midterm elections.

Bomb threat near Trump airport prompts major law enforcement response

Airport operations return to normal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after receiving information about a bomb threat near the airport. Following an investigation, officials determined there was no active threat.

Airport officials said normal operations resumed after the response concluded.

The incident comes months after Palm Beach International Airport was renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport. WPTV has previously reported on security concerns and threats involving the airport since the name change, although authorities have not identified any connection between Sunday’s threat and the airport’s new name.

Neighbors say heavy security is expected

Residents who live near the airport said large law enforcement operations and traffic disruptions have become familiar whenever the president visits Palm Beach County.

Phil, who lives near the airport, told WPTV drivers often encounter road closures and extensive security measures during presidential visits.

"Any time he's coming in town, traffic is lockdown," he said. "We've seen cops, sheriffs, Palm Beach sheriffs all around the whole entire airport."

Residents said major roadways including Belvedere Road, Southern Boulevard and surrounding routes can experience lengthy traffic delays.

"If he's coming through, they'll lock it all down and you're stuck in traffic for at least an hour," said Phil.

Businesses deal with temporary disruptions

Business owners along Southern Boulevard told WPTV security operations tied to presidential travel can temporarily affect customers and employees.

Some said parking lots and businesses are occasionally evacuated for short periods while motorcades travel through the area.

Despite the inconvenience, many residents and business owners said the disruptions have become part of life when the president is in town.

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