President Donald J. Trump International Airport has received over 5,000 security threats since renaming

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Just seven weeks after Palm Beach International Airport was renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport, county officials said the airport has seen more than 5,000 security threats.

County staff say the comments and complaints about the name change go back to Jan. 1. Now, county leaders say those reactions are creating new security concerns and could lead to costly upgrades at the airport.

WATCH BELOW: Trump International Airport faces 5,000+ threats after renaming

Trump International Airport faces 5,000+ threats after renaming

The airport officially became President Donald J. Trump International Airport on July 9, a move that immediately sparked strong reactions from both supporters and critics of the president.

According to the county, 46 of the threats were considered credible enough for law enforcement to investigate.

"We routinely share information with our law enforcement partners out of an abundance of caution," Laura Beebe, director of the Department of Airports, told WPTV. "Our team continues to carefully review all feedback while working closely with law enforcement to ensure our airport remains safe and secure."

The threats are now pushing discussions about expanding security measures across the airport. County officials said the airport may need additional fencing, cameras, bollards and other "comprehensive security improvements."

How many changes and how much those changes could cost remains unclear.

The state previously covered the $2.75 million cost of replacing airport signage after the name change from PBI to DJT, but it is also unknown whether the state will help pay for the upgrades.

Travelers passing through the airport had mixed reactions after hearing the number of threats the name change has fueled.

"You either love him, or you completely hate that guy," said Joseph Vinocur, who was visiting from New York with his three children.

For Vinocur, the idea of thousands of threats tied to the airport is concerning enough that he would think twice before booking another flight there, saying safety is one of the first things he considers when traveling.

"For me, I'm not really worried as much, but for them, yes. Just make it safe," Vinocur said.

Others said the threats sound more alarming than they actually are.

"I'm not worried," said Jupiter resident Doreen Settle. "I always feel safe here."

She believes many people are simply venting frustrations online about the president and that the reports will not stop her from flying through DJT.

"If they want extra security, great, but not impact the passengers doing it," she said.

Settle worries tighter security could slow down travel, noting the impacts she experienced through 9/11 and the pandemic.

"I wouldn't want more interruptions getting on and off the plane," Settle said, adding that she is in favor of more cameras and other similar security.

WPTV is working to get more context from the county and airport officials about how many threats the airport would typically receive before the name change.

The county did confirm all 5,000 threats were related to the airport's new name.

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