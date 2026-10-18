Suspicious phone call prompts delays at Donald J. Trump International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A police presence caused traffic delays around Donald J. Trump International Airport on Sunday afternoon as law enforcement investigated a suspicious phone call.

In a Facebook post at 1:20 p.m., the airport said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had slowed traffic entering the terminal as a precaution.

“Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious phone call,” the airport said. “As a precaution, PBSO has slowed traffic entering the terminal, and travelers may experience delays.”

A witness told WPTV that the airport’s arrivals and departures area was blocked off to vehicle traffic.

The witness also said some passengers began getting out of their vehicles along Belvedere Boulevard and walking toward the airport because they were concerned they could miss their flights.

The airport urged people to report any suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and thanked travelers for their patience and cooperation.

WPTV has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

