5 deadly deputy-involved shootings reported in Palm Beach County this year

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has recorded five deputy-involved shootings since the start of 2026, all of which ended in fatalities, including a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday that left a 54-year-old man dead.

The latest shooting remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and its Violent Crimes Division, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The number of deadly deputy-involved shootings this year comes as law enforcement agencies continue to face heightened scrutiny over use-of-force incidents and transparency in investigations following fatal encounters.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County records 5 deadly deputy-involved shootings in 2026

Palm Beach County records 5 deadly deputy-involved shootings in 2026

Mar-a-Lago perimeter breach led to first fatal shooting

The first deadly deputy-involved shooting of the year occurred Feb. 22 when U.S. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin near Mar-a-Lago.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Martin breached the inner security perimeter while armed.

"He put down the gas can, raised the gun at a shooting position," Bradshaw said following the incident. "At that point in time, the deputy and the two (Secret Service) agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat. He is deceased at the scene."

Pahokee suspect shot after alleged triple shooting

Just days later, on Feb. 25, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot 44-year-old Charles Curtis McCloud Jr. in Pahokee.

According to the sheriff's office, McCloud was accused of killing two men and injuring a third before attempting to strike a deputy with a vehicle and allegedly trying to fire a weapon at law enforcement.

Sheriff Bradshaw later praised the deputy's actions.

"His training kicked in," Bradshaw said. "What really kicked in was his courage and his will to survive and not let this guy get out of the car with the gun and shoot him on the ground."

Two shootings occurred later in the year

On Aug. 6, two Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed an 18-year-old man in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Authorities said the teenager was attacking his father with a butcher knife when deputies responded.

The fourth deadly deputy-involved shooting happened on Sept. 16 outside a South Palm Beach fire station.

According to investigators, Rex Magann, 32, allegedly attacked a deputy, attempted to take her patrol vehicle and tried to wrestle her firearm away during a violent struggle.

"She was able to get her firearm and shoot the guy to stop the assault on her, which was very, very violent," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said during a news conference.

Latest shooting remains under investigation

The fifth deadly deputy-involved shooting occurred Tuesday and resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following deputy-involved shootings, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

State investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are conducting independent investigations.

Additional details about the events leading up to Tuesday's shooting have not yet been released.

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