PBSO identifies robbery suspect shot, killed by deputy near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH, COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) has identified the robbery suspect involved in a deadly deputy-involved shooting incident Wednesday that shut down a major Boynton Beach roadway for several hours.

PBSO identified the suspect as Gregory Dobkins, 51, of West Palm Beach.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon near Woolbright Road, where a large law enforcement presence prompted the closure of the roadway in both directions. PBSO previously confirmed that the encounter involved deputies and resulted in a death.

WATCH WPTV REPORTER MICHAEL HOFFMAN'S REPORT BELOW:

Deputies shoot, kill robbery suspect after pursuit ends in Boynton Beach

PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the investigation began after a pizza delivery driver was robbed around 10 p.m. Monday. The suspect allegedly ordered a pizza to a Lake Worth location and told the driver he only had a $100 bill. When the driver pulled out money to make change, the suspect allegedly grabbed him, and the two struggled over the cash.

The delivery driver provided investigators with a description of the suspect's vehicle and a license plate number, Bradshaw said.

Investigators entered that information into license plate readers and received an alert Tuesday that the vehicle was in the Lake Park area.

PBSO tactical units located the vehicle and conducted surveillance to confirm the registered owner was driving, according to Bradshaw. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, Bradshaw said.

PBSO deputy fatally shoots robbery suspect after chase ends near Boynton Beach

The pursuit traveled south on Interstate 95, with the Florida Highway Patrol becoming involved, before ending near Jog and Woolbright roads. Bradshaw said the driver crossed a median, apparently blew multiple tires and crashed into a fence.

A PBSO helicopter was overhead as the man got out of the vehicle and began running along Jog Road, Bradshaw said. Something was wrapped around his right hand, and deputies in the helicopter believed he might have been holding a firearm.

Bradshaw said the man attempted to take cover behind concrete light poles as deputies tried to stop him using two types of less-lethal weapons. Three less-lethal rounds struck him but had no effect, according to the sheriff.

Bradshaw said the man repeatedly yelled at deputies, "You're gonna have to kill me."

When the man reached a second pole, Bradshaw said he got into a kneeling position and raised his hands in what appeared to be a shooting position.

A deputy then opened fire, striking the man. He died at the scene.

Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

