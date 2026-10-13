Jog Road shut down between Woolbright Road, Grand Isle Drive for PBSO incident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A portion of Jog Road is shut down Tuesday afternoon near Boynton Beach as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is involved in an incident in the area.

Jog Road is closed in both directions between Woolbright Road and Grand Isle Drive.

Details about the nature of the incident were not immediately available.

Photos from the scene show a heavy law enforcement presence, including at least one Florida Highway Patrol car.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

WPTV is working to learn more about the incident and how long the roadway is expected to remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



