News Literacy Week: How WPTV's Let's Hear It events are helping viewers feel 'validated and advocated for'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is marking National News Literacy Week, presented in part by WPTV's parent company The E.W. Scripps Company, by examining the current information gathering and dissemination landscape and how our Let's Hear It community meet-ups play an important role in serving our viewers.

"Let's Hear It is our effort to connect on a deeper level with everyone across all of our communities," WPTV & WHDT Vice President and General Manager Bill Siegel said.

Let's Hear It is helping the entire WPTV team discover the recipe for community journalism, which is something that's baked into our newscasts each day with Let's Hear It stories.

For Let's Hear It, WPTV comes to viewers in their community to listen and seek solutions to issues.

"I thought, (this is) amazing!" Linda Pincus said after coming to a meet-up at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County in January. "I can't believe how easy they are making this."

"Setting up that red tent in a park or playground or a community center or a school, we're saying we're planting our flag here," Siegel said. "We really want you to come tell us these things."

After meeting with viewers and listening to their stories, the WPTV News team has tackled a variety of issues like broken street lights, booming growth causing maddening traffic and a nonprofit being priced out of their their headquarters by skyrocketing rent.

Since WPTV started Let's Hear It about two years ago, we've visited 30 local communities. The initial two-hour meet-ups have expanded to all-day events. Sometimes they are focused on a single issue like the now-canceled proposal to develop some state parks.

"I think it builds a deeper sense of trust. When people see you on a TV screen, it's one thing," Siegel said. "I think when they're sitting there having a face-to-face conversation, it's different. It's a different dynamic, and we take that seriously. It's our service to the community to meet them where they are and listen."

Some of the key ingredients that have helped make Let's Hear It successful are listening, engagement and taking action.

"That's why Let's Hear It is special," WPTV anchor Mike Trim said. "You sit down, take the guard off, really just get down to what's important."

"A lot of times, it's not overnight. We're following these people," WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis said. "We're getting to know them, building relationships. I think it shows in our storytelling, too. I think it gives it depth."

Let's Hear It has a strong digital focus, too. We regularly post timely topics on our multiple digital platforms — like rising food prices — and track viewer comments, emails and videos.

WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny is seeking solutions on the topic of rising food costs.

Let's Hear It is ripe with giving the community a voice and attention to the things that matter most in the everyday lives of WPTV's viewers.

It's the right recipe, and it's resonating.

"I feel validated and advocated for," Pincus said.

"I think it's working because we've told people we are going to do something for them," Siegel said. "We've shown up and then we've proved that we can do this. We can achieve this together."