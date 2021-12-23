Still no verdict in Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing six criminal counts stemming from accusations she trafficked and groomed underaged women to engage is sex acts with her companion Jeffrey Epstein and some of his associates.

Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell case in Federal Court in New York City have sent several notes to the presiding judge over the past two days.

Jurors asked for the transcripts of three women who testified and had questions about the testimony of two who claim to be victims.

West Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin represented nine of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

Kuvin says the questions may show what jurors are discussing, but these questions don’t foretell a verdict.

“ You cannot really read into what a jury may or may not be thinking,” said Kuvin. “You also cannot speculate or guess how long a particular jury takes or what they outcome may be, for example, taking longer means one verdict or another.”

If convicted on all charges, the 59-year-old Maxwell faces a maximum of 70 years in prison.

But if the judge follows federal sentencing guidelines, Maxwell likely would face a 10–13-year prison term under those circumstances.